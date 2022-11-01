1ST Source Bank Decreases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

1ST Source Bank lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 88,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $94.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.71. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $115.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.