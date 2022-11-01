1ST Source Bank Sells 81 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

1ST Source Bank lessened its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 9,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. Cowen lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $273.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.22.

APD stock opened at $250.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.42. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

