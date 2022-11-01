5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Rating Increased to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of 5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VNP. National Bankshares raised shares of 5N Plus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial raised shares of 5N Plus from a sec perform spec market wgt rating to an outperform spec market weight rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 5N Plus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.67.

5N Plus Stock Performance

Shares of VNP stock opened at C$2.36 on Friday. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of C$1.03 and a 52 week high of C$3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$208.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.40.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus ( TSE:VNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$92.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 5N Plus will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

