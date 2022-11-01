636,020 Shares in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Acquired by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 636,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,613,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.84% of Cactus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WHD. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Cactus in the first quarter valued at $584,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cactus by 52.0% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the first quarter worth about $412,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cactus by 103.0% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 103,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 52,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $51.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.47. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $64.18.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Cactus had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

