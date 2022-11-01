700 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Purchased by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $76.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

