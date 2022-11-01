Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23 billion-$2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.23 billion.

Aaron’s Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AAN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,551. The firm has a market cap of $325.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.85. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $593.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.54 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 0.80%. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.00%.

AAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Aaron’s from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Aaron’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Aaron’s to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aaron’s by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after acquiring an additional 398,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 940.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 313,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,853,000 after buying an additional 221,788 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 956,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 209,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 479,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 146,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

