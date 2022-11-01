AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given New SEK 116 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 115 to SEK 116 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, AlphaValue downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

AB Electrolux (publ) Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ELUXY stock opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

