Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,611 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 279,811 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,118,000 after acquiring an additional 48,604 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.0% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.1% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 71.6% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.51. The company had a trading volume of 35,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,407,843. The stock has a market cap of $174.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.86 and a 200 day moving average of $107.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.