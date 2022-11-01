Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABMD. Piper Sandler cut Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.83.

Abiomed Stock Up 49.9 %

ABMD stock traded up $125.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $377.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,997,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,232. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 79.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. Abiomed has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $381.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Abiomed

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Abiomed by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,911,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,626,831,000 after purchasing an additional 68,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Abiomed by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $516,496,000 after purchasing an additional 70,134 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Abiomed by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,446,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,029,000 after purchasing an additional 32,323 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Abiomed by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 978,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,104,000 after purchasing an additional 64,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at $299,619,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abiomed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

