abrdn plc Decreases Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 715,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,996 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.19% of Equity Residential worth $51,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQR. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,975,000 after buying an additional 101,283 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.2 %

Equity Residential stock opened at $63.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.08 and a 200 day moving average of $73.75. Equity Residential has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.94.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.