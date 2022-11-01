abrdn plc Increases Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,538,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 733,264 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.66% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $44,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 45,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 10,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.9% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of OHI opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $33.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 141.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.