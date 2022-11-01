abrdn plc Lowers Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,183,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,059 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $43,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 46,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 190,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PRA Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PRA Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th.

PRA Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.03.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $258.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.98 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.