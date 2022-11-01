abrdn plc Purchases 2,951 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

abrdn plc boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $65,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $513.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.31 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $531.69 and a 200-day moving average of $546.25. The firm has a market cap of $201.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total transaction of $5,897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,146,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,583 shares of company stock worth $26,643,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

