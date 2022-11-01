abrdn plc Purchases 90,004 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,195,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,004 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $53,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,796,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,359,000 after acquiring an additional 26,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,241,000 after acquiring an additional 72,667 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 28.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,056,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,710,000 after acquiring an additional 459,950 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 17.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 887,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,547,000 after acquiring an additional 135,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 9.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 791,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,074,000 after acquiring an additional 66,698 shares during the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ameresco from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.85.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $101.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.07 and its 200-day moving average is $58.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.35 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

