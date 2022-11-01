abrdn plc Sells 8,008 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

abrdn plc cut its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,008 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.22% of AvalonBay Communities worth $58,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVB. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 119.1% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,434,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,360,000 after buying an additional 779,818 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,361,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,949,000 after purchasing an additional 618,955 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,760,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,652,914,000 after purchasing an additional 390,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,621,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AVB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Colliers Securities cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.3 %

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

NYSE AVB opened at $175.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.05 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.04 and its 200 day moving average is $201.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.28%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.