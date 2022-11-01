adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Lowered to “Hold” at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux downgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of adidas from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of adidas from €215.00 ($219.39) to €185.00 ($188.78) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of adidas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered shares of adidas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of adidas from €210.00 ($214.29) to €165.00 ($168.37) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $197.40.

adidas stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $173.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.34.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. adidas had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Research analysts predict that adidas will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in adidas by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

