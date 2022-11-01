Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,442 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 770.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

Adobe stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.95. The stock had a trading volume of 65,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,073. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $325.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.19. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $146.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

