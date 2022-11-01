Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.15-$15.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.10 billion-$19.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.82 billion.

Adobe Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $2.48 on Tuesday, hitting $316.02. 2,345,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $323.31 and a 200 day moving average of $374.45. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Adobe from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $420.78.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 1,583 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $653,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

