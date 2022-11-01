Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Raised by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,559,000 after acquiring an additional 494,294 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 42,910.0% during the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMD traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.97. The stock had a trading volume of 314,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,419,032. The company has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.11 and a 200 day moving average of $84.04.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

