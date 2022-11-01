Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $2.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $1.50.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $63.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.49% and a negative net margin of 1,244.84%. The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marcio Souza acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 62,504 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 21.1% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,877,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 676,718 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 87.8% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 5,347,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 23.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 98,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 435.9% in the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 4,668,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,435 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

