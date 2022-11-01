AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,408. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $114.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,830.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.73.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). AeroVironment had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $693,436.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $693,436.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,518.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 400.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the third quarter worth $51,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

