Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Short Interest Update

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,970,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 6,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Aeva Technologies Price Performance

AEVA traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.89. 858,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,403. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $412.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,407.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aeva Technologies will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

In other news, CFO Saurabh Sinha sold 11,997 shares of Aeva Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $32,991.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,797 shares in the company, valued at $530,191.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEVA. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $108,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 18.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 108.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

Featured Stories

