AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Down 3.9%

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $116.83 and last traded at $119.30. Approximately 3,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 583,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AGCO to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AGCO from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.69.

AGCO Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at AGCO

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.10%.

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,347.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 466.7% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in AGCO by 527.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in AGCO during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

