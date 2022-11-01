Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.04

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.04 and last traded at $16.04, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.
Agile Group Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.60.
Agile Group Company Profile
Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 47.37 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agile Group (AGPYY)
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Agile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.