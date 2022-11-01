Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Prabuddha Biswas Sells 5,000 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $320,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,007.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.58. 157,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.94 and a beta of 0.99. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $65.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.75.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.02 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilysys by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

