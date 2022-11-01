Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.31

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday. The stock traded as high as $65.31 and last traded at $62.58, with a volume of 157603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.17.

AGYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 200.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Agilysys had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Agilysys's revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,401.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Agilysys by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agilysys by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Agilysys by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

