Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.54. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.12% and a negative net margin of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $126.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AKBA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.26. 1,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.30. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 367.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 862,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 677,703 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 65.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,354,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,161 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,482,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 478,973 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 177.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 621,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 397,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50,066 shares in the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

