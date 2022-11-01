Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Announces $0.10 Dividend

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1029 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AKZOY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €104.00 ($106.12) to €100.00 ($102.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Akzo Nobel from €114.00 ($116.33) to €99.00 ($101.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Akzo Nobel from €93.00 ($94.90) to €76.00 ($77.55) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.20.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

See Also

