Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Announces $0.10 Dividend

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2022

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1029 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AKZOY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €104.00 ($106.12) to €100.00 ($102.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Akzo Nobel from €114.00 ($116.33) to €99.00 ($101.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Akzo Nobel from €93.00 ($94.90) to €76.00 ($77.55) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.20.

About Akzo Nobel

(Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

See Also

Dividend History for Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.