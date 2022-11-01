Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.80.

ALRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $515,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $515,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $592,665.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,803 shares of company stock worth $2,653,366. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

Alarm.com Stock Down 3.4 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $58.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.89, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $90.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.90.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.29%. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alarm.com

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.