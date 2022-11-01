Algorand (ALGO) Hits Market Cap of $2.53 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $2.53 billion and approximately $145.94 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001747 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00093041 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00067928 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00025765 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000290 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007103 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,291,158,447 coins and its circulating supply is 7,062,642,183 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

