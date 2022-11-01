Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Raymond James upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.
Allegiance Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ABTX opened at $41.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $830.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.90. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average of $41.41.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $82,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,432 shares in the company, valued at $4,444,461.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiance Bancshares
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,007,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,865,000 after purchasing an additional 39,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,634,000 after purchasing an additional 41,841 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 755,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,764,000 after purchasing an additional 447,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 249,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 28,408 shares in the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Allegiance Bancshares
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
