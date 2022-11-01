Alliance Global Partners Boosts Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target to $8.00

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 87.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PRFT. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Perficient from $131.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Perficient from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Perficient Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PRFT traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $66.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,521. Perficient has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average of $86.55.

Insider Activity at Perficient

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). Perficient had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Perficient will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Romil Bahl purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.89 per share, with a total value of $44,445.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,801.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $418,266,000 after acquiring an additional 189,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Perficient by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,347,413 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $148,336,000 after buying an additional 75,164 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,118,629 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $123,149,000 after acquiring an additional 159,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Perficient by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,099 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $101,143,000 after acquiring an additional 48,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 18.1% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 823,380 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $75,496,000 after purchasing an additional 126,155 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

