Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $122.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

AMOT opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $44.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $540.44 million, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Allied Motion Technologies Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Motion Technologies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMOT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 167.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 67.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMOT shares. TheStreet raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Allied Motion Technologies to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

