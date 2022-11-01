Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MDRX opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,964,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,964,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $116,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,776.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,945 shares of company stock valued at $360,569. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,957,000 after acquiring an additional 584,339 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth $11,823,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth $11,635,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 310.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 341,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 258,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 140.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 318,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 186,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

