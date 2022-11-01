Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Short Interest Update

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,880,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the September 30th total of 12,490,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

In other Ally Financial news, Director Marjorie Magner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Ally Financial by 99.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ally Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $66.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

ALLY stock opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

