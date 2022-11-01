Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Almaden Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.71 and a quick ratio of 15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.49.

Almaden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

