Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,443,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.75. The stock had a trading volume of 534,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,741,830. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.90 and a twelve month high of $152.10.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,209 shares of company stock worth $17,905,522. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.88.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

