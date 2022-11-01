ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:OUSA) Shares Down 0.1%

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:OUSA – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.99 and last traded at $40.21. 25,588 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 76,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.26.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares by 35.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares by 31.9% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares by 18.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter.

