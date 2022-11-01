Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 791,200 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 861,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 635,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,685,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,421,480.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alset EHome International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alset EHome International by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,121,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,373 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alset EHome International by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 543,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alset EHome International by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alset EHome International by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Alset EHome International Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of AEI opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31. Alset EHome International has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $2.12.

Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alset EHome International had a negative net margin of 435.93% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter.

About Alset EHome International

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

