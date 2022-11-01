Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.48-0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $276-281 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.14 million. Alteryx also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.37–$0.32 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on AYX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alteryx from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alteryx to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alteryx from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.93.

AYX traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,832. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.70. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $81.30.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.28). Alteryx had a negative net margin of 48.42% and a negative return on equity of 75.48%. The firm had revenue of $180.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 14.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter worth about $213,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

