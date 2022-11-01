Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,962 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 102.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $113.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 103.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $148.74.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

