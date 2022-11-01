Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 142.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Match Group to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.39.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 135.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.93. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.23 and a one year high of $164.56.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

