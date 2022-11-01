Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Altria Group Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE MO opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64.
Altria Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 146.30%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.30.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
