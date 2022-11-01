Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) PT Lowered to $126.00 at Barclays

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $154.00 to $126.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMED. UBS Group lowered Amedisys from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $199.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.69.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $97.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. Amedisys has a one year low of $86.89 and a one year high of $188.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 88.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,706 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Amedisys by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Amedisys by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,446 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amedisys

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.