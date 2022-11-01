Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Director Sells $887,065.00 in Stock

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $887,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 718,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,600,092.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.47. 168,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,465. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amerant Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 146.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $122,000. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMTB. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Further Reading

