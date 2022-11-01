America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect America First Multifamily Investors to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 87.31%. The company had revenue of $17.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect America First Multifamily Investors to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

America First Multifamily Investors Stock Up 0.4 %

ATAX opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. America First Multifamily Investors has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 28.22 and a quick ratio of 28.22. The company has a market capitalization of $420.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.57.

America First Multifamily Investors Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 55.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at America First Multifamily Investors

In other America First Multifamily Investors news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $48,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,869.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 4,651 shares of company stock valued at $88,363 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of America First Multifamily Investors

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

