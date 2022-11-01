American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan Increases Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,848,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,546 shares during the quarter. American Financial Group comprises 100.0% of American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $395,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 116.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5,400.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 61.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFG. StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AFG traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.51. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $152.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.78.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

