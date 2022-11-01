American Public Education (APEI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. American Public Education has set its Q3 2022 guidance at -$0.31–$0.24 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). American Public Education had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $149.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Public Education to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ APEI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.11. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,715. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $13.73. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 417,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after buying an additional 24,927 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 22,703 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 160,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 2nd quarter worth $1,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

