Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Short Interest Update

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 952,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 554,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.44.

NYSE:AMP traded up $5.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $314.12. 572,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,664. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 24.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

