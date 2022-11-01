Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) PT Raised to $351.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $351.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.78.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.12. 572,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $332.37. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.51 and a 200 day moving average of $265.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 24.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $21,511,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

